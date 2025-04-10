Red Cross Sees Record 75 House Fires in Southern Nevada

ContestsEvents
The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada responds to an average of 75 home fires a year, and already this year has directly assisted 357 people as a result of 75…

Jennifer Eggleston

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada responds to an average of 75 home fires a year, and already this year has directly assisted 357 people as a result of 75 home fire responses from Jan. 1 through Mar.31, 2025. That constitutes a big leap from prior years: 57 responses aided 269 in 2024, 56 responses helped 219 in 2023, and 59 responses helped 193 in 2022.

Home fires continue to be the most prevalent disaster in the United States, and they can render families homeless and without vital resources. In the face of this growing crisis, trained Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers have continued to be on the front lines, offering emotional and practical support to those affected.

"The unprecedented number of home fire responses highlights the essential role our volunteers play in offering support to those in need," said Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter. "Our dedicated volunteers provide immediate care, compassion, and hope to displaced residents, serving as a lifeline during times of crisis."

The Red Cross is actively recruiting additional volunteers in Clark County to meet the rising demand for emergency services. Volunteers receive specialized training to respond to local incidents and large-scale disasters across the country.

Southern Nevada residents are also encouraged to take advantage of the Red Cross's Sound the Alarm campaign, which offers free smoke alarm installations and fire safety education to help reduce the risk of home fire fatalities.

The Red Cross's national Home Fire Campaign, launched in October 2014, has saved at least 2,284 lives through preparedness education, emergency planning, and smoke alarm installations in high-risk homes.

Those interested in volunteering or scheduling fire safety services should visit Sound the Alarm.

