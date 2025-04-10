ContestsEvents
UNLV Women’s Basketball Coach La Rocque Sticks Around After Amazing Run

The head coach of the UNLV Lady Rebels, Lindy La Rocque, is reassuring her SOS, shutting down any doubts of vamoosing before bespectacled editorials were due. La Rocque said on social media on Apr….

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 31: Head women’s basketball coach Lindy La Rocque of the UNLV Rebels attends a game between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 31, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sun 89-81.

Ethan Miller via Getty Images

The head coach of the UNLV Lady Rebels, Lindy La Rocque, is reassuring her SOS, shutting down any doubts of vamoosing before bespectacled editorials were due. La Rocque said on social media on Apr. 5, that she was excited to continue leading the women's basketball program in Las Vegas.

"The future at UNLV and our program winning championships are my top priorities," La Rocque's statement reads. "I couldn't be more excited to be here in Las Vegas, focused on those things with my family. My staff and I are already working towards another championship. Go Rebels!"

Rumors of her possible exit had been fueled by her recent success and interest in other programs, particularly the University of Arizona. That program is now led by athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois, La Rocque's former boss.

Since becoming head coach in 2020, La Rocque has guided the Lady Rebels to extraordinary achievements. In five seasons, she has a record of 128-30. During her helm, UNLV won four straight Mountain West Conference regular-season championships and three consecutive NCAA Tournament bids (2022-24).

La Rocque's announcement reaffirms her goal to enhance the program's winning tradition while also continuing to elevate the team's national profile. Her re-signing helps bring stability and momentum as the Lady Rebels look ahead to the upcoming season. La Rocque's determination sends a clear statement of belief in the future of UNLV women's basketball, with a focus firmly set on championships and community antics.

