ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Wife of Weezer Bassist Shot by Police, Arrested on Attempted Murder

The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner was arrested on April 8 on a charge of attempted murder after a seemingly chaotic interaction with local law enforcement, who ended up…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Scott Shriner and Jillian Lauren attend PEN America 2018 LitFest Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on November 02, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for PEN America

The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner was arrested on April 8 on a charge of attempted murder after a seemingly chaotic interaction with local law enforcement, who ended up shooting her.

Jillian Shriner, who is a bestselling author professionally known as Jillian Lauren, was in the yard of her residence on the afternoon of April 8. According to a news release for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the California Highway Patrol (CHP) was in the middle of requesting backup from the LAPD's Northeast Division to track down three misdemeanor hit-and-run suspects, who fled the scene of an accident on foot into the neighborhood where Shriner was.

The LAPD's news release states they were "in the rear yard" of a residence when law enforcement saw Shriner "in the yard of a neighboring residence armed with a handgun."

The news release continues, "The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused. Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, and an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred."

After being shot by an officer, Shriner went into her home. She eventually came out of her home, and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took her to a local hospital. Shriner was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Following treatment, Shriner was arrested and booked on a charge of attempted murder.

Authorities later determined that she was not involved in the initial hit-and-run incident, which led to law enforcement officers to be in Shriner's neighborhood. LAPD noted, "One of the male suspects connected with the hit-and-run was detained by CHP, cited, and released. The other two suspects were not located. A 9-millimeter handgun was recovered from Shriner’s residence."

As of publishing, representatives for Shriner have not issued a statement to the media about this incident. The Associated Press (AP) reports there was "no indication" Weezer bassist Scott Shriner was involved in this incident with his wife. The AP also noted that Jillian Shriner was released from LA County jail after posting $1 million bond.

Additionally, the AP reached out to a rep for Weezer but did not receive a response. The band is currently scheduled to perform at Coachella this Saturday (April 12).

Weezer
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
This Day in Rock History: April 10
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 10Sarah Bloomfield
‘Metallica Saved My Life’: See Teaser Trailer to New Documentary
Music‘Metallica Saved My Life’: See Teaser Trailer to New DocumentaryErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Billy Idol and Drew Barrymore Talk About Partying Together in the ’80s
MusicBilly Idol and Drew Barrymore Talk About Partying Together in the ’80sErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect