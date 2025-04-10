Wife of Weezer Bassist Shot by Police, Arrested on Attempted Murder

Jillian Shriner, who is a bestselling author professionally known as Jillian Lauren, was in the yard of her residence on the afternoon of April 8. According to a news release for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the California Highway Patrol (CHP) was in the middle of requesting backup from the LAPD's Northeast Division to track down three misdemeanor hit-and-run suspects, who fled the scene of an accident on foot into the neighborhood where Shriner was.



The LAPD's news release states they were "in the rear yard" of a residence when law enforcement saw Shriner "in the yard of a neighboring residence armed with a handgun."



The news release continues, "The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused. Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, and an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred."



After being shot by an officer, Shriner went into her home. She eventually came out of her home, and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took her to a local hospital. Shriner was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Following treatment, Shriner was arrested and booked on a charge of attempted murder.



Authorities later determined that she was not involved in the initial hit-and-run incident, which led to law enforcement officers to be in Shriner's neighborhood. LAPD noted, "One of the male suspects connected with the hit-and-run was detained by CHP, cited, and released. The other two suspects were not located. A 9-millimeter handgun was recovered from Shriner’s residence."



As of publishing, representatives for Shriner have not issued a statement to the media about this incident. The Associated Press (AP) reports there was "no indication" Weezer bassist Scott Shriner was involved in this incident with his wife. The AP also noted that Jillian Shriner was released from LA County jail after posting $1 million bond.



Additionally, the AP reached out to a rep for Weezer but did not receive a response. The band is currently scheduled to perform at Coachella this Saturday (April 12).