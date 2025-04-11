Las Vegas Rolls Out ‘Golden Ticket’ Program to Help Homeless People with 25,000 Vouchers

In an effort to solve homelessness together, the City of Las Vegas has teamed with local nonprofit Vegas Stronger to create the ‘Golden Ticket' campaign. This pioneering program issues vouchers that fast-track unhoused people to key services, such as food, shelter, and support systems designed to help them get back on their feet.

“Helping our most vulnerable populations to get off of the streets is not something that any one agency or group can tackle on their own, and that is why I am so thankful for the help and support of our wonderful nonprofit partners like Vegas Stronger,” Mayor Berkley said. “Together we can make a difference.”

Inspired by the classic film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, the effort uses real golden tickets as part of its branding. Over 25,000 vouchers have already been issued since the program's soft launch late last year to provide practical and compassionate alternatives to giving cash to people who panhandle.

Community members are encouraged to participate by handing out the golden ticket vouchers, which serve as a direct connection to support services provided at the Vegas Stronger center. Located at the corner of N. Main and E. Washington, the center operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The program helps ensure those experiencing homelessness receive targeted aid and fosters community involvement in a constructive and safe way. With continued collaboration between city leaders and local organizations, the campaign represents a shared commitment to ending homelessness in Las Vegas.