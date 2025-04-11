Mick Jagger and Longtime Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick are Engaged

Speaking with French out Paris Match, Hamrick (37) said she and the Rolling Stones frontman (81) have been engaged for about "two or three years." Even though they are engaged, the couple, who has a 44-year age difference, doesn't necessarily have plans to get married.



Hamrick said, "Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything."



People reports that Hamrick, a retired ballerina formerly with the American Ballet Theatre, caused a stir back in 2023 when she was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her left ring finger. At that time, she played coy and told People, "I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes, but are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."



Jagger and Hamrick first started seeing each other in 2014. They welcomed son Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger in 2016. Deveraux is Hamrick's first child and Jagger's eighth. The iconic rocker welcomed his first child, Karis Hunt Jagger, in 1970 from a relationship with singer Marsha Hunt. His second child, Jade Sheena Jezebel Jagger, was born in 1971 and is the only child he had with ex-wife Bianca Jagger.



Jagger's next four children came from his relationship with Jerry Hall, which lasted from 1977 to 1999. Elizabeth Scarlet Jagger was born in 1984, followed by James Leroy Augustin Jagger in 1985, Georgia May Jagger in 1992, and Gabriel Luke Beauregard Jagger in 1997. Jagger fathered a seventh child, Lucas Maurice Morad Jagger, in 1999 in an affair with model Luciana Gimenez. This affair led to Jagger and Hall parting ways.