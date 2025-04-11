ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Mick Jagger and Longtime Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick are Engaged

Mick Jagger and his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick are engaged. In a new interview, Hamrick offered up some interesting details on their engagement. Speaking with French out Paris Match, Hamrick…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter

Mick Jagger and his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick are engaged. In a new interview, Hamrick offered up some interesting details on their engagement.

Speaking with French out Paris Match, Hamrick (37) said she and the Rolling Stones frontman (81) have been engaged for about "two or three years." Even though they are engaged, the couple, who has a 44-year age difference, doesn't necessarily have plans to get married.

Hamrick said, "Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything."

People reports that Hamrick, a retired ballerina formerly with the American Ballet Theatre, caused a stir back in 2023 when she was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her left ring finger. At that time, she played coy and told People, "I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes, but are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."

Jagger and Hamrick first started seeing each other in 2014. They welcomed son Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger in 2016. Deveraux is Hamrick's first child and Jagger's eighth. The iconic rocker welcomed his first child, Karis Hunt Jagger, in 1970 from a relationship with singer Marsha Hunt. His second child, Jade Sheena Jezebel Jagger, was born in 1971 and is the only child he had with ex-wife Bianca Jagger.

Jagger's next four children came from his relationship with Jerry Hall, which lasted from 1977 to 1999. Elizabeth Scarlet Jagger was born in 1984, followed by James Leroy Augustin Jagger in 1985, Georgia May Jagger in 1992, and Gabriel Luke Beauregard Jagger in 1997. Jagger fathered a seventh child, Lucas Maurice Morad Jagger, in 1999 in an affair with model Luciana Gimenez. This affair led to Jagger and Hall parting ways.

Mick Jagger
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
This Day in Rock History: April 11
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 11Sarah Bloomfield
Why Slash is Leaving X (Formerly Twitter)
MusicWhy Slash is Leaving X (Formerly Twitter)Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Scott Shriner and Jillian Lauren attend PEN America 2018 LitFest Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on November 02, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
MusicWife of Weezer Bassist Shot by Police, Arrested on Attempted MurderErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect