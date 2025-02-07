Record Store Day 2025: Rock/Alt. Titles to Check Out

ContestsEvents
Record Store Day 2025 is tomorrow (April 12)! For fans looking forward to hitting up their local record stores, the list of titles has been out for a while now, with additional titles added after the list was released.

As in recent years, releases are broken up into three different categories:

-RSD Exclusive: These titles are physically released only at indie record stores.

-RSD First: These titles are found first at indie record stores. However, they may be released to other retailers or websites at some point in the future

-RSD Limited Run/Regional Focus: These titles are either regionally based and sold at specific stores or are press runs 1000 and under, which means they may be harder to find at record stores around the country.

Without further ado, here is a list of titles we think you might want to add to your shopping list. The full titles list can be found at RecordStoreDay.com where you'll also be able to find a list of participating stores.

ArtistTitleFormatRelease TypeQuantity
Black SabbathThe Eternal idolLPRSD First6000
Black Stone CherryThis is Black Stone Cherry's RSD album. The band really likes it.LPRSD First750
Black Stone CherryThis is Black Stone Cherry's RSD album. The band really likes it.CDRSD First200
BlurThe Magic WhipLPRSD Exclusive2500
David BowieReady, Set, Go! (Live, Riverside Studios '03)2LPRSD Exclusive6400
David BowieReady, Set, Go! (Live, Riverside Studios '03)CDRSD Exclusive3000
ChevellePoint #1LPRSD Exclusive1800
Collective SoulBlenderLPRSD First3000
Elvis CostelloKings of America Live At The Royal Albert Hll2LPRSD Exclusive2000
The CureThe Head on the DoorLP Picture DiscRSD Exclusive8250
Cypress HillLive at the Fillmore2LPRSD Exclusive2500
DokkenBeast From the East (Live)2LPRSD Exclusive1500
The DoorsStrange Days 1967 - A Work in ProgressLPRSD Exclusive7500
Fleetwood MacFleetwood MacLP Picture DiscRSD Exclusive6475
Liam GallagherAcoustic SessionsLPRSD Exclusive2000
Jerry Garcia BandDon't Let Go: Orpheum Theatre, San Francisco - May 21, 19764LPRSD First4000
David GilmourBetween Two Points12" VinylRSD Exclusive4000
GorillazDemon Days - Live from the Apollo Theater2LPRSD Exclusive6500
Grateful DeadOn a Back Porch Vol 1LPRSD Exclusive400
Grateful DeadBeacon Theatre - New York, NY - 6/14/765LPRSD Exclusive5500
George Harrison /BeckBe Here Now (RSD Song of the Year)12" singleRSD Exclusive3000
George HarrisonAll Things Must Pass3LPRSD Exclusive2300
Brittany HowardLive from Austin City LimitsLPRSD Exclusive2500
JetGet Born RaritiesLPRSD Exclusive3000
Elton JohnLive from the Rainbow Theatre with Ray Cooper2LPRSD First5000
Judas PriestLive in Atlanta '822LPRSD Exclusive6400
The Killers & Bruce SpringsteenEncore at the Garden12" VinylRSD First5000
Geddy LeeThe Lost Demos12" SingleRSD Exclusive3500
John & Yoko/Plastic Ono BandPower to the People - Live at the One-to-One Concert - -New York City, 1972EPRSD Exclusive3000
Motley CrueSmokin' in the Boys Room/Home Sweet HomePicture SingleRSD Exclusive2500
MotorheadThe Lost Tapes, Vol. 6 (Live in Berlin 1992)2LPRSD ExclusiveUnknown
OasisTime Flies...1994-20094LPRSD First1000
Papa RoachLeave a Light On (Talk Away The Dark)12" VinylRSD Exclusive1200
Post MalonePost Malone Tribute to NirvanaLPRSD Exclusive17000
Prince & The New Power GenerationLive at Glam Slam3LPRSD Exclusive4000
QueenDe Lane Lea Demos12" VinylRSD Exclusive5000
Rage Against the MachineLive on Tour 19932LPRSD First15000
RamonesLoco Live2LPRSD Exclusive6000
Lou ReedMetal Machine Music2LPRSD Exclusive2500
The ReplacementsTim 2LPRSD Exclusive6000
Keith Richards & The X-Pensive WinosLive 3.10.2212" VinylRSD Exclusive1300
Rise AgainstNod7" VinylRSD First1200
The Rolling StonesOut Of Our Heads (US)LP Picture DiscRSD First6500
Todd RundgrenInitiation2LPRSD Exclusive3500
Todd RundgrenThe Arena Tour Live2LPRSD First1000
Soul AsylumAfter The Flood: Live From The Grand Forks Prom - June 28, 19972LPRSD Exclusive3500
Stone Temple PilotsLive in New Haven 19942LPRSD Exclusive3500
The StrutsRock 'n' Roll Fantasy7" SingleRSD Limited Run/Regional Focus1000
T. RexBolan B-Sides2LPRSD First1200
Talking HeadsLive on Tour2LPRSD Exclusive8000
TeslaReal 2 Reel Vol. 2LPRSD Exclusive2000
Thin LizzyJailbreak (Alternate Version)LPRSD Exclusive6000
Passengers (U2 & Brian Eno)Original Soundtracks (30th Anniversary Edition)2LPRSD First3500
Eddie VedderSave It For Later/Room At The Top12" SingleRSD Exclusive4000
Roger WatersThe Dark Side of the Moon Redux (Live)LPRSD First2000
Scott WeilandI Know It's Too Late7" SingleRSD Exclusive1200
Ronnie WoodLive at Electric LadylandLPRSD Exclusive1800
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
