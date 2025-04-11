This Day in Rock History: April 11

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: (L-R) Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Do you know what happened on April 11 in rock history? Well, you're about to find out. From top hits, cultural shifts, and memorable performances to band milestones, industry changes, and unforgettable concerts, April 11 has its share of contributions to rock music. Get the details of this day in rock history and discover more about the music genre you love.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Hits that topped the charts and milestones affecting rock bands on April 11 of previous years include:

1964: When "Can't Buy Me Love" topped the Billboard chart, The Beatles made history, setting a record by having 14 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart simultaneously. Only Billboard's change in entry metrics could break this record, which stood for 50 years.

2022: The Red Hot Chili Peppers album Unlimited Love debuted at the top of the U.K. albums chart. This was the band's first hit after 2011, when "I'm with You" was in the No. 1 spot.

Cultural Milestones

The popularity of television caused a cultural shift where many musicians were also acting or performing in shows and movies, and on April 11, these stars pushed industry barriers:

1988: Cher proved her acting skills when she received an Academy Award for her performance in Moonstruck. She won the Best Actress Award over other nominees, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Holly Hunter, and Sally Kirkland.

1991: Guest starring as himself, Ringo Starr appeared on an episode of The Simpsons, a long-running animated series. The episode was called "Brush With Greatness," and it was Ringo's only appearance on the show.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Hit records and memorable concerts from April 11 that influenced rock music were:

1961: In Greenwich Village, New York, Bob Dylan made his live debut performance, opening for the legendary John Lee Hooker. He played this first show at Gerde's Folk City, which was a prominent venue for folk music artists.

1966: Frank Sinatra finished recording "Strangers in the Night," one of the artist's best-known songs. The hit climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard chart, won two GRAMMY Awards, and reached Platinum status with over a million copies sold.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes and challenges on April 11 in the rock industry that left a mark on the genre are:

1983: Metallica officially fired Dave Mustaine because of his struggles with addiction and aggressive behavior toward band members. He later formed Megadeth, which became a successful heavy metal band.

2017: Guitarist and founder of the J. Geils Band, John Warren Geils Jr., died of natural causes at the age of 71. He's best known for his popular '80s hits "Centerfold" and "Freeze Frame."