All the Times Mickey Rourke Offended Fellow Participants in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Mickey Rourke is in the news again and not because of his acting or boxing career, but because of his recent, not to mention, short-lived stint in the Celebrity Big Brother UK. Rourke exited the show after only a couple of days because of his “unacceptable” behavior towards the other participants.

Mickey Rourke Faces Backlash

As reported by the New York Post, Rourke made inappropriate remarks to JoJo Siwa, an openly LGBTQ+ singer. The actor approached the singer and asked if she “likes girls or boys.” When Siwa responded she likes girls, Rourke reportedly say, “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

The “Karma” singer replied, “I can guarantee I will still be gay, and I will still be in a very happy relationship,” to which Rourke said, “I’ll tie you up.” He also admitted that he will “vote the lesbian out real quick.” Siwa called him out as “homophobic” saying if that was his reason for voting her out.

People also reported about another incident involving Siwa where Rourke said “I need a f—,” the British slang word for cigarette, then gestured toward Siwa and said, “I'm not talking about you.”

Rourke also made an improper remark to another contestant, Ella Rae Wise, which left her in tears. Wise, explained the instructions, "have instructions for us all. We're not allowed in the bedroom, no one is allowed to touch the crisps or sweets.” Rourke said he didn’t like them. Wise continued and said, “You've got to come with me.”

The Iron Man 2 actor replied, “Come in you.” Fellow contestant, Danny Bear, immediately reprimanded Rourke and told him, “Mickey, you can't make them jokes.” He also got in an altercation with Chris Hughes, whom he accused of “eyeballing” him and also called him a “c—,” per the Daily Mail.

A spokesperson for the show said in a statement, “Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the 'Celebrity Big Brother House' this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior,” per NBC News.

Bella Thorne recently posted on her Instagram a screenshot of the article about Rourke and Siwa and wrote, “This f—ing dude. GROSS. I had to work with this man - in a scene where I'm on my knees with my hands zip tied around my back. He's supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap and instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans. Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone - Working with Mickey was one of the all time worst experiences of my life working as an actress."