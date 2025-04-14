ContestsEvents
Weezer Covers Metallica at Coachella, Announces New Movie Project

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
(L-R) Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriner of Weezer perform at the Mojave Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Weezer had a very eventful set at Coachella over the weekend.

For starters, the band's set included a cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman." (Weezer notably recorded a cover of "Enter Sandman" for The Metallica Blacklist, the 2021 tribute album to Metallica's self-titled 1991 album. Other artists who covered the track for the album include Alessia Cara and The Warning, Mac DeMarco, Ghost, Juanes, and Rina Sawayama.)

On top of that, Rivers Cuomo told the Coachella crowd that Weezer is working on a movie project. Rolling Stone reports Cuomo saying, "We’ve been busy making the Weezer movie back in L.A. the last couple weeks. But when Coachella called us up, said, ‘Hey Weezer, could you guys make it out for a surprise appearance?,’ we’re like, ‘Heck yeah!’ It feels so good to be here with you guys and let out these emotions."

As for what kind of movie the band is working on, Rolling Stone notes, "Little is known about the movie, which seems to be a weird hybrid of an action film and band documentary."

Of course, Weezer's set happened just days after Jillian Shriner, the wife of bassist Scott Shriner, was arrested on a charge of attempted murder. The charge came after she was shot by a Los Angeles police officer during a chaotic interaction involving Jillian allegedly pointing a gun at police while they were trying to track down three suspects who fled the scene of a hit-and-run.

TMZ tracked down Scott while he was walking his dogs and was asked how Jillian was doing. Scott said, "She's all right. Thank you for asking." However, when pressed for more details about the incident, Scott said, "I can't comment on that."

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
