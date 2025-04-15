IKEA Opens Second Vegas Location with New Henderson Store Design

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 01: A general view as people queue outside of Ikea Greenwich on June 01, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. The furniture and housewares chain reopened its stores across England and Northern Ireland subject to several restrictions, keeping its restaurants closed and asking customers to shop alone. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

IKEA Las Vegas has announced plans to open a new Plan & Order Point with pickup in Henderson, Nevada, continuing its expansion in the Las Vegas Valley. The new location, which is set to open in fall 2025, will cover about 2,900 square feet and will be located at 613 N. Stefanie St. in the Whitney Ranch Shopping Center.

Unlike the IKEA superstores we're used to, the location won't have shelves of products to pick up for instant purchase but would instead operate as a design center, where users can order online and then pick up.

This newly designed format centers on individual help with home furnishing solutions in the primary spaces of a residence, like kitchens, bedrooms, and bathrooms. Customers will be able to meet with IKEA staff to plan purchases, place orders, and schedule either deliveries or pick-ups from the site. The streamlined concept is designed to provide a more accessible and flexible shopping experience for local residents without the need to travel to IKEA's full-size Las Vegas store, which opened in 2016.

"The new location is different than IKEA's typical superstore model, as part of its growth strategy to 'meet customers where they are and how they like to shop," the company said.

The initiative is part of a larger campaign by IKEA U.S. to grow its brand by making smaller store formats more accessible to urban and suburban areas. IKEA bet on a hybrid solution that will meet customers' needs in the 2 trans for both inspiration and convenience of shopping online versus in person.