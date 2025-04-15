Queen of Las Vegas, Major Philanthropist Elaine Wynn Dies at 82

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 29: Elaine Wynn, Chairman of the Board, CIS speaks onstage during the Communities In Schools of Los Angeles Gala 2014, Presented By CAA And EIF on April 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Communities In Schools of Los Angeles)

Elaine Wynn, who helped shape today's Las Vegas Strip and worked passionately for Nevada schools, has died at 82.

A true icon in many ways, her influence changed the face of gambling while creating a lasting impact on education in the state. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "The Elaine P. Wynn & Family Foundation announced her death on Tuesday Punam Mathur, the foundation’s executive director, said Wynn died peacefully after a short illness Monday morning at her residence in L.A., surrounded by loved ones."

Born Elaine Pascal in 1942 in New York City, she jumped into the casino business and started two companies: Mirage Resorts and Wynn Resorts, Fox 5 reports.

Their ambitious projects - The Mirage, Bellagio, and Encore - changed the face of Las Vegas. These dazzling resorts transformed how people experienced the city, creating new benchmarks for luxury and entertainment.

She and Steve divorced twice - first in '86, then again in 2010. Through both breakups, she held onto significant ownership in their casino business, Town & Country Magazine reports.

In the education world, she led Nevada's school reform efforts. During several terms heading the state Board of Education, she fought hard to improve student performance, according to News 3. Her family foundation helped prevent student dropouts. Throughout the years, she led Communities In Schools nationally, helping bring important support directly to students.

She stood out for her unique ability to run casinos while helping students succeed. While building her gaming business, her charity work helped countless young people reach their potential.

The Wynn Resorts shared a statement that said, "We are all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Elaine Wynn, and send our condolences to her daughters, grandchildren, and her many close friends. As co-founder and one of the largest shareholders of Wynn Resorts, she helped to create and grow the company to become the most esteemed luxury resort brand in the world. Her many talents and special touches are indelibly imprinted on the company and still evident throughout our resorts.

Elaine cared deeply about the employees of our resorts. The current and former employees who worked alongside her to create Wynn and Encore Las Vegas cherish the many fond memories they have of her, especially of when they opened Wynn Las Vegas with her 20 years ago this month.

She was a tireless advocate for Las Vegas, for children and their education, and for the arts. We’re grateful that the enduring sense of philanthropy she instilled in our company continues to this day."