Raiders Eye Michigan’s Graham to Beef Up Defensive Line in NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders will likely look to the 2025 NFL Draft to bolster the defensive tackle position after minimal activity in free agency. There is an opportunity here to not only solidify the line but also to re-establish a meaner, nastier interior front, with Christian Wilkins coming back from injuries after signing a four-year, $110 million deal, and depth pieces in place, such as Adam Butler, Matthew Butler, Leki Fotu and Zach Carter. But after last season's injuries made clear some vulnerabilities in the line, there was still a need for more talent here.
Among the top prospects, Mason Graham from Michigan stands out as a likely first-round pick. Known for his disruptive presence against both the run and the pass, Graham could provide an immediate impact next to Wilkins and complement edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce. Mike Moraitis of The Sporting News added, "Graham posted pass-rush and run-defense grades of 81.1 and 92.6, respectively, in 2024, showing he can make a huge impact in both areas. If Graham becomes the player many think he can be, the Raiders would have a nightmare duo up the middle and impressive depth with Butler rotating in."
Other first-round candidates include Kenneth Grant, Derrick Harmon, and Walter Nolen, but Graham is the most likely to be taken before the Raiders' sixth overall pick. If the team opts to wait, second- and third-round options such as Tyleik Williams, Shemar Turner, or Darius Alexander could also develop into starters. Added value includes later-round picks with boom-or-bust potential, such as Jamaree Caldwell, who had 29 tackles and a forced fumble last season, or Rylie Mills, who had 37 tackles and 7.5 sacks — and could be great rotational role players.
Las Vegas has six selections on the final day of the draft — three in the sixth round — so there's plenty of time to bolster the defensive line. Keen on bolstering their interior defense, the Raiders seem determined to craft a unit capable of causing devastation in the trenches.