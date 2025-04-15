Raiders Eye Michigan’s Graham to Beef Up Defensive Line in NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders will likely look to the 2025 NFL Draft to bolster the defensive tackle position after minimal activity in free agency. There is an opportunity here to not only solidify the line but also to re-establish a meaner, nastier interior front, with Christian Wilkins coming back from injuries after signing a four-year, $110 million deal, and depth pieces in place, such as Adam Butler, Matthew Butler, Leki Fotu and Zach Carter. But after last season's injuries made clear some vulnerabilities in the line, there was still a need for more talent here.

Among the top prospects, Mason Graham from Michigan stands out as a likely first-round pick. Known for his disruptive presence against both the run and the pass, Graham could provide an immediate impact next to Wilkins and complement edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce. Mike Moraitis of The Sporting News added, "Graham posted pass-rush and run-defense grades of 81.1 and 92.6, respectively, in 2024, showing he can make a huge impact in both areas. If Graham becomes the player many think he can be, the Raiders would have a nightmare duo up the middle and impressive depth with Butler rotating in."