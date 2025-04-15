Starbucks 2025 Summer Menu Drops With First Time Iced Beverage

Starting in May, Starbucks plans to roll out its 2025 summer menu featuring an Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. The new drink combines their signature Blonde espresso with smooth oat milk and a sweet horchata-flavored syrup.

Local coffee shops kicked off the "dirty horchata" trend in 2019. Now, the coffee chain is jumping in, blending traditional Mexican beverages with the plant-based alternatives customers crave.

Making a comeback due to popular demand, the Summer Berry Refreshers will return to stores. These colorful drinks blend sweet berries with bursting raspberry pieces. Customers can grab it classic style, with coconut milk in the Summer Skies version, or with a splash of zesty lemonade.

For those with a sweet craving, there's a new addition - the Strawberries and Cream Cake Pop. It features strawberry-cream cake mixed with buttercream inside, covered in a chocolate coating shaped like a fresh strawberry.

Though May 20 seems to be the release date, the company hasn't officially confirmed it yet. This updated menu signals a big shift in their approach.

These changes align with CEO Brian Niccol's vision launched in early 2025. He aims to make service quicker and improve customer experience by reducing complex drink offerings.

Starbucks is scrapping their typical second summer menu drop. They're focusing on fewer, quality items that baristas can make quickly without sacrificing quality.

Choosing oat milk for their horchata creation shows Starbucks is listening to customers. With more people seeking non-dairy choices, this clever update puts a modern spin on a classic drink.