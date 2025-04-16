$3 Bet Makes Californian a Millionaire with $1.5M Jackpot at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The jackpot was won by a California guest at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Apr. 12, who hit the jackpot for $1,515,034.61 on the Whitney Houston Slots. The winning bet cost only $3, a wholesome reminder Las Vegas pays dividends even on modest investments. The winner, whose identity remains private, is a member of the recently launched Cherry Rewards program, which offers guests exclusive perks like spa treatments, show tickets, cabana access, and discounted room rates.
This seven-figure payout comes at an opportune time for Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, which recently resolved a lengthy union strike and regained operational control from its former casino partner, Mohegan Sun. The win has already generated a fresh wave of publicity for the property, which hopes to attract more visitors as it reintroduces itself to the market.
“A big jackpot can sometimes draw new interest in a casino. The casino says, ‘Someone won a million dollars here, you can, too!' You know, science. The timing of this Whitney Houston Slots windfall is perfect for a reinvigorated Virgin,” said a spokesperson.
The jackpot is part of a progressive pool funded by slot machine manufacturer IGT, not the casino itself. After taxes, the winner will walk away with an estimated $945,000. In such situations, winners usually have the option to take a lump sum payout or an annuity; the lump sum, although immediate, is far lower than the total value of the prize over the years.
With Virgin focused on solidifying its offerings and enhancing its loyalty program, this splashy win should increase foot traffic and solidify its status as a go-to place for casual gamblers and loyal customers.