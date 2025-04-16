The jackpot was won by a California guest at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Apr. 12, who hit the jackpot for $1,515,034.61 on the Whitney Houston Slots. The winning bet cost only $3, a wholesome reminder Las Vegas pays dividends even on modest investments. The winner, whose identity remains private, is a member of the recently launched Cherry Rewards program, which offers guests exclusive perks like spa treatments, show tickets, cabana access, and discounted room rates.

This seven-figure payout comes at an opportune time for Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, which recently resolved a lengthy union strike and regained operational control from its former casino partner, Mohegan Sun. The win has already generated a fresh wave of publicity for the property, which hopes to attract more visitors as it reintroduces itself to the market.

“A big jackpot can sometimes draw new interest in a casino. The casino says, ‘Someone won a million dollars here, you can, too!' You know, science. The timing of this Whitney Houston Slots windfall is perfect for a reinvigorated Virgin,” said a spokesperson.

The jackpot is part of a progressive pool funded by slot machine manufacturer IGT, not the casino itself. After taxes, the winner will walk away with an estimated $945,000. In such situations, winners usually have the option to take a lump sum payout or an annuity; the lump sum, although immediate, is far lower than the total value of the prize over the years.