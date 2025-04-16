Get A “Bottomless Burger” Pass For National Burger Month

MIAMI BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 21: Red Robin on display at Amstel Light Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray during the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival at Beachside at The Ritz Carlton on February 21, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival)

If you love a burger and endless sides, than Red Robin has an offer you can't refuse.

What You Get With The Pass

May is National Burger Month and of course one of the nations biggest burger chains is doing something to celebrate it.

Red Robin is offering a "Bottomless Burger" pass. What does this mean for you? Everyday in the month of May, you'll be able to get a burger and a bottomless side, whether it's their fries, garlic fries, broccoli, or others. The best part, this "Bottom Pass" only costs $20.

How To Get Your Bottomless Burger Pass

Starting tomorrow (4/17/25/) at 11:00 a.m. EST, it will go on sale at RedRobin.com. But this isn't just available for everyone who logs on at that time. If you remember Olive Garden, they released the Unlimited Pasta Pass. Those would sell out in under a minute. Well, the will most likely be the same situation. Set your alarm for maybe a few minutes before hand. They are limited to a certain amount.