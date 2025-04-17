Clark County Creates Second Cultural District with Filipino Town Approval

On Apr. 15, the Clark County Commission voted unanimously to establish a Filipino Town cultural corridor on South Maryland Parkway. This new development was a historic milestone for the Filipino community in Southern Nevada. The decision was met with cheers by hundreds of community members who waved flags and celebrated the designation, which recognizes Filipino heritage and contributions to American society.

“This is not only significant for Las Vegas, but the whole United States,” resident JoAnn Fields said during public comment. “This is an opportunity to share our history and contributions in American history. Because there's a Filipino Town, we have a place not only that designates where small businesses (are), where we eat at the restaurants, but also a convening place so we can share our history not only amongst Filipinos but all of Las Vegas and beyond.”

Local businesses, including Seafood City Supermarket and several Filipino-owned establishments, strongly supported the corridor, highlighting the area as a central hub for commerce, culture, and connection. Seafood City is a welcome asset to serve as an anchor for the district, bringing authentic products and interaction to the expanding community,” said Kristal Bivins, vice president of the SoCal Real Estate Services.

Long-time community advocate Rozita Lee spearheaded the initiative in hopes that creating a formal cultural district would help preserve Filipino identity and traditions for generations to come. Fields and others said Filipino Town will promote tourism and cross-cultural education, showcasing notable Filipino Americans who have national historical significance.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who represents the area, has pledged continued support for the district and announced plans for an official celebration to mark its opening. Filipino Town becomes the second cultural district approved under the county's Cultural District Designation Policy, which seeks to recognize and celebrate the region's rich diversity.