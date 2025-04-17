Can You Believe It? Fyre Festival 2 Has Been Postponed

For those who were looking forward to Fyre Festival 2 (and we assume this group is in the dozens), it appears you'll have to wait a bit longer to experience its wonder.



Yes, the sequel to the hilariously catastrophic 2017 Fyre Festival, which inspired a Netflix and a Hulu documentary, has been postponed. According to ABC News, Fyre Festival 2 ticket holders received an email stating, "The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced. We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule."



This sequel festival that no one asked for was originally scheduled to run from May 30 to June 2 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. According to The New York Times, tickets went on sale in February and ranged from $1,400 to $1.1 million.



Despite a promise of a new date being announced, the fact that ticket holders were refunded doesn't exactly scream confidence. Then again, as noted by ABC News and The New York Times, it didn't help matters that after the second Fyre was announced, some Playa del Carmen officials denied that Fyre Festival 2 would be taking place in their city.



In a statement on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Playa del Carmen government said, "The municipal government of Playa del Carmen, informs that no event with that name will be held in our city. After a responsible review of the situation, it was confirmed that there is no registration, planning or conditions that indicate the realization of such an event in the municipality. This municipal government is acting with responsibility and commitment, always with the priority placed on public order, security and family coexistence. We reiterate that any official information will be communicated directly and in a timely manner through the corresponding channels."



Billy McFarland, the organizer of Fyre Fest 1 and 2, still isn't giving up on holding the second installment. He told NBC News that the reason for the new date is due to having to find a new location. Of course, it's hard to imagine any location being willing to work with McFarland, especially since he ended up serving about four years of a six-year prison sentence on two counts of wire fraud. McFarland also had to pay $26 million in restitution.



Considering he served his time, McFarland is free to pursue any professional endevor he chooses. But for crying out loud, for once in your likely very privileged life, read the room and take some advice from Motley Crue: "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)."