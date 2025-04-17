Liv Tyler Reflects on Learning Steven Tyler Was Her Dad

Liv Tyler has been part of pop culture for so many years now that it's easy to forget just how unique her childhood was. After all, she grew up thinking Todd Rundgren was her dad, only to learn at around 11 years old that Steven Tyler was actually her dad.



It's a situation she looked back on during a recent appearance with half-sister Mia Tyler on the Sibling Revelry podcast, which is hosted by Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson. Liv said her mother, Bebe Buell, revealed the identity of her birth father at an Aerosmith concert.



Liv said, "We sat on a bench at this outdoor amphitheater and she told me the whole story in the most sincere, beautiful way. I just was there with it, and then we went backstage after the show."



Liv recalls feeling "shock" at first upon learning such life-changing news. She added, "After that concert, we went home, and my mom had a chaise lounge in front of a window. I remember sitting there for what felt like three days, but it was probably three hours, and coming to this conclusion of ‘Whoa, I have two dads and all this love.’"



Rundgren dated Buell around the time she gave birth to Liv, and he signed her birth certificate identifying as her father and helped raise her. Liv notes of this dynamic with Rundgren, "It's probably still very hard and painful, and I don't speak to him enough. I love him. I have brothers from him and I had a whole family with them. He took care of me like he was [my] dad."



In addition to learning at an Aerosmith show that Steven Tyler was her father, Liv met Mia at that same show and learned they were half-sisters. Liv was blown away at how much she and Mia looked alike, even down to their similar outfits of an Aerosmith t-shirt, black leggings, and Reebok high tops.



"It was really weird," said Liv. "I was literally like looking in the mirror seeing double."