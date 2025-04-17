Raiders Looking for Top Defensive End Talent in NFL Draft Despite Having Depth

HENDERSON, NEVADA – APRIL 07: (L-R) General manager John Spytek of the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Geno Smith and head coach Pete Carroll of the Raiders attend a news conference introducing Smith at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on April 07, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada.

As the NFL Draft approaches on Apr. 24 in Green Bay, Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek has reinforced the team's draft philosophy, focusing on acquiring elite talent rather than merely addressing perceived roster gaps. “We're not going to pass on elite talent because we maybe have a couple of guys at that spot, but we're certainly not going to just force picks because we need a player, whether the public thinks that or we think that,” Spytek said.

This relates especially well because the Las Vegas Raiders are looking at options to improve their defensive end room. Speaking of defensive line depth, as it stands now, the depth chart features superstar Maxx Crosby, who just signed a contract extension, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, and Charles Snowden. Koonce sat out all of 2024 with a knee injury, and Wilson, a one-time top-10 pick, has not yet come close to expectations. Snowden showed flashes of promise, but the group remains in need of dependable depth.

First-round defensive end prospects such as Abdul Carter (Penn State), James Pearce Jr., and Shemar Stewart are under consideration, although Carter could be selected before the Raiders pick sixth. There appears to be a disagreement among evaluators about the overall strength of the defensive end class this year, which means that depending on how the draft board plays out, the Las Vegas Raiders could make a surprise move.

Players like Nic Scourton and Donovan Ezeiruaku have also received interest in the middle rounds, with the latter having strong pass-rush upside but questions about run defense. Ivey from Ole Miss is also a potential fit for Las Vegas' scheme, though concerns about his athletic ceiling may affect his draft position.