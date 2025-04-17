ContestsEvents
The Cause of Michelle Trachtenberg’s Death Has Been Confirmed

Fans have been wondering what led to the sudden passing of actress Michelle Trachtenberg—and now, we have answers. According to The New York Times, the New York City Office of…

Kayla Morgan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Michelle Trachtenberg attends The Art Of Elysium’s 13th Annual Celebration – Heaven at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)

Fans have been wondering what led to the sudden passing of actress Michelle Trachtenberg—and now, we have answers.

According to The New York Times, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner shared on Wednesday, April 16, that Trachtenberg died due to complications from diabetes mellitus. Her death was ruled as natural.

A spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office told the outlet, "the amended determination was made following review of toxicology testing results." The same spokesperson added, "toxicology testing can be done without autopsy."

This sad news comes less than two months after Trachtenberg was found unresponsive in a New York City apartment on February 26. Police had responded to a 911 call and found her unconscious at the scene.

Shortly after her passing, PEOPLE reported that the actress had recently received a liver transplant and might have had complications from the surgery. A separate source told PEOPLE that she had been "really really down emotionally" and "told friends she was struggling" over the past year.

Still, Trachtenberg stood up for herself earlier this year when people online made negative comments about her looks. In January 2024, after posting a selfie on Instagram, she clapped back with this message: "Fun fact. This is my face," she wrote. "Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar."

Michelle Trachtenberg was known for her unforgettable roles as Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl and Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She got her start as a child star, appearing on Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Pete & Pete and the soap opera All My Children.

Kayla Morgan
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
