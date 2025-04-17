This Day in Rock History: April 17

April 17 is a busy day in the history of rock music, thanks to some key releases and cultural events. Hit songs, members coming together or breaking up, and other changes have made this an important day in rock 'n roll history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some breakthrough moments propelled these artists into the mainstream:

The Troggs released their cover of “Wild Thing,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 in July and remained there for two weeks. 1989: Pixies became a commercial success with the release of their sophomore album, Doolittle, featuring “Here Comes Your Man” and “Wave of Mutilation.”

Cultural Milestones

The music industry changed forever after these April 17 events:

Nirvana performed grunge anthem “Smells Like Teen Spirit” for the first time at Seattle's OK Hotel. 2004: Several priceless pieces of rock memorabilia were sold at the Icons of 20th Century Music auction in Dallas, including Kurt Cobain's Mosrite guitar and Roger McGuinn's Rickenbacker guitar.

Several priceless pieces of rock memorabilia were sold at the Icons of 20th Century Music auction in Dallas, including Kurt Cobain's Mosrite guitar and Roger McGuinn's Rickenbacker guitar. 2013: Exactly 37 years since radio station directors refused to play their newly released first single, Heart was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Notable Recordings and Performances

April 17 saw several rock musicians make a splash with some of their best-loved recordings and performances:

Black Sabbath released Headless Cross, their second with Tony Martin on vocals, which is regarded as one of the band's best. 2020: Fiona Apple wowed fans and critics when she released Fetch the Bolt Cutters, her first album since 2012.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry also faced some big changes and challenges on April 17:

RCA and Learjet Corporation announced they were developing a combination radio and 8-track tape deck, which would be in all cars by the fall. 1970: The Beatles’ official breakup on April 17 led to their label, Capitol Records, losing $8 million in the financial year.