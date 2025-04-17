This Day in Sports History: April 17

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 28: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member Julius “Dr. J” Erving, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, attends the Advancement of Blacks in Sports (ABIS) Champions and Legends Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on May 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

April is always a big month for sports events — the return of Major League Baseball, the NBA and NHL playoffs, some NCAA Basketball title games, the NFL Draft, and the Masters. Several notable sports moments and stories from legends of the game happened on the 17th. Let's take a closer look.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sport that occurred on April 17th include:

Tom Sayers and John Heenan fought for over two hours with the fight ending in a draw. 1939: World heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis knocked out Jack Roper in one round.

MLB History

April 17th featured a few legends of the diamond:

New York Yankee Babe Ruth had ulcer surgery. 1947: Jackie Robinson's first major league hit was a bunt single.

Sports History

Some of the biggest names in sport came through on April 17th:

Martin Brodeur of the New Jersey Devils was the second NHL goalie to score in a playoff game. 2006: Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot won his second Boston Marathon with a time of 2:07:14.

Looking back on these April 17th statistics, two sports legends stand out.

Nolan Ryan finished his career with 5,714 strikeouts, the most in MLB history. He had a record-breaking baseball career, highlighted by his dominance as a pitcher. Ryan was known for his high-velocity fastball, incredible strikeout numbers, and seven no-hitters, more than any other pitcher in MLB history. He is also recognized for his remarkable longevity, playing 27 seasons, the most in league history.