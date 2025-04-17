ContestsEvents
WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes Makes WrestleMania 41 Dream Come True for 25 Kids

WWE and Make-A-Wish came together to do something very special. Superstar Cody Rhodes announced that 25 kids from the Make-A-Wish program will be attending WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas…

Jennifer Eggleston

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06: Cody Rhodes attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “WWE Monday Night Raw” at Intuit Dome on January 06, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

WWE and Make-A-Wish came together to do something very special. Superstar Cody Rhodes announced that 25 kids from the Make-A-Wish program will be attending WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this April.

In a touching video that went viral, Rhodes let the kids know the news himself: "On behalf of WWE and Make-A-Wish, you are going to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas this April. Yes!" The kids erupted in cheers and chants of "I'm going to WrestleMania"—pure joy and hope in the process.

The 25 kids will not only attend the event but also get personally signed trading cards from Cody as part of that experience. Later this week, the kids will also get to meet multiple WWE Superstars in person at WWE World, an interactive fan event at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This event, like many others, is a continuation of WWE's long-standing commitment to Make-A-Wish, which has granted thousands of wishes for children facing life-threatening illnesses.

The announcement for WrestleMania 41 is an example of WWE's continued dedication to providing life-altering memories for young fans through experiences. For the 25 children coming to Las Vegas, WrestleMania 41 will be more than just a show; it will be a dream come true.

