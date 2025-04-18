Why Panama City Beach is Closing Its Doors on Spring Breakers

The party’s over.

Once a favorite destination among spring breakers, Police Chief J.R. Talamantez recently announced that Panama City Beach is closing its doors on future spring breakers, as reported by the New York Post.



The decision was made due to recent issues caused by rowdy vacationers, which have been happening in recent years. However, this year’s challenges escalated that Talamantez made the decision to ban them from coming to the Gulf Coast beach town.

Panama City Beach Shootings

Talamantez posted on Facebook earlier this week that, “Panama City Beach can no longer be a Spring Break town. That time is over. Every year we try to manage it, and every year it brings more challenges. I’m not willing to risk the safety of our city to hold onto something that no longer works.”

He added, “If you came with guns, bad intentions, and no respect for this city, we saw you. You thought you could blend in and get away with it. You were wrong. Our officers were ready, and many of you ended up in handcuffs.”

In the past two weeks, the town witnessed at least three shootings, resulting in injuries and arrests. The incidents happened on March 29, April 3, and 11, and all were perpetrated by suspects who were from out of town.

State Attorney Larry Basford also told NewsChannel 7 in an email (via WJHG), “The lawlessness of some of the recent visitors cannot and will not be tolerated. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to enforce the laws and hold those who break them accountable.”

Talamantez also said that the decision to put an end to the spring tradition also sprang from concern for the city’s police officers: “Let me be clear, our law enforcement officers should not be expected to shoulder the burden of an event that no longer aligns with the values or vision of this community. It’s unfair to continue placing that weight on the backs of the men and women who serve and protect this city every day.”

He acknowledged the spring breakers who intended to just blow off steam by relaxing after a stressful academic year and did not cause any trouble. He said the “future doctors, nurses, engineers, teachers, and leaders” who came to Panama City Beach to take a break were “appreciated,” since most of them “made memories, enjoyed the beach, and showed respect.”