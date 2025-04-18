Rock Hall Fan Vote: Standings With Days Left to Cast Ballot

ContestsEvents
With just days left in the 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote, the act with the most votes appears to have such a commanding lead that it would take a serious last-minute push to dethrone them.

The act with the most votes, unsurprisingly, is Phish, whose dedicated fanbase has tallied over 300,000 votes for the iconic jam band. As of publishing, the 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote has received over 2.45 million total votes, and the current standings are as follows:

1. Phish: 319,292
2. Billy Idol: 268,569
3. Bad Company: 120,981
4. Soundgarden: 116,348
5. Cyndi Lauper: 110,277
6. Joe Cocker: 105,768
7. Chubby Checker: 94,347
8. The Black Crowes: 82,157
9. Mariah Carey: 78,620
10. Joy Division + New Order: 62,926
11. Outkast: 60,355
12. The White Stripes: 59,628
13. Oasis: 56,921
14. Maná: 22,107

(Note: The above standings were as of April 18 at 11 a.m. ET.)

The 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote will run until April 21. Fans can vote once per day for seven artists at Vote.RockHall.com. Once the voting period is over, the top seven artists will make up the Fans Ballot, which will be counted among all submitted ballots.

As previously reported, the 2025 inductees will be announced in late April. This year's induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles. The exact date of the ceremony is currently unknown, but it will take place in the fall.

Of this year's 14 nominees, eight of them are on the ballot for the first time. Those artists are Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, OutKast, and Phish.

