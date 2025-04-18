ContestsEvents
Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Marks the End of the Series

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 03: Tom Sturridge attends “The Sandman” World Premiere at BFI Southbank on August 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Netflix officially announcing the release dates for The Sandman is what dreams are made of (get it?). However, confirming that the upcoming season will be the series’ final is also a bit of a nightmare. The release of the final season will be split into two parts: Volume 1, comprising six episodes, will premiere on July 3, followed by the remaining five episodes on July 24.

It might be disheartening to learn that this will be the show’s final season, but at least it got another run, giving the showrunner time to wrap up the story and give fans a proper send-off. (Neil Gaiman, the creator of the comics on which the show is based, has been involved in multiple sexual assault allegations, which have affected some of his projects.

The Sandman Season 2 

The video announcement of the series’ Season 2 release date gave us a glimpse of the other Endless, with Destiny (Adrian Lester) summoning all his siblings for an important announcement (if you think you have family problems…). 

The Sandman: Season 2 | Netflix 

In the first season, four of the Endless had already appeared: Dream (Tom Sturridge), Death (Kirby), Desire (Mason Alexander Park), and Despair (Donna Preston). In Season 2, they will be joined by their remaining siblings, Destiny (Adrian Lester), Destruction (Barry Sloane), and Delirium (Esmé Creed-Miles). 

What Can We Expect from Season 2? 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the official description for the series goes: “After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of The Sandman will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.” 

Catch up on Season 1 of The Sandman on Netflix before Season 2 drops. 

