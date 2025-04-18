This Day in Rock History: April 18

CLEVELAND, OH – APRIL 18: Inductees Green Day perform onstage during the 30th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

April 18 is one of the most significant dates in rock history. From the big hits to the changes that affected the industry forever, numerous musical happenings occurred on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many of the world's leading rock bands had their major breakthroughs on April 18, including:

1994: With the release of their eighth album, Let Love In, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds earned mainstream acclaim. It featured the songs “Do You Love Me (Part I)” and “Red Right Hand.”

Cultural Milestones

April 18 also saw a shift in rock music culture due to these milestones:

1975: Alice Cooper gave TV audiences an insight into his recording process when his first special, Welcome to My Nightmare: The Making of a Record Album aired.

1987: The heavy metal music program Headbangers Ball premiered on MTV.

2015: Newly eligible pop-punk band Green Day were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

2020: The track "Zombie" by The Cranberries became the first song by an Irish act to achieve more than 1 billion YouTube views.

2023: Eddie Van Halen's famous Fender "Frankenstrat" guitar sold for $3.9 million at a Sotheby's auction.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These artists showed they still had plenty to share with the world when they released notable recordings and gave performances on April 18:

1975: John Lennon released his seminal cover of Ben E. King's classic, “Stand By Me.”

1980: Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott launched his debut solo album, Solo in Soho.

1986: British blues-rock singer Joe Cocker published his 10th album, "Cocker," which featured his iconic cover of Randy Newman's "You Can Leave Your Hat On" from the film "9 ½ Weeks."

1988: Polydor Records celebrated the career of Eric Clapton with the release of the Crossroads box set. It contained music from his solo career and bands, including the Yardbirds, Cream, and Derek and the Dominos.

2000: Creed released "With Arms Wide Open," which was their first and only No. 1 single.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These April 18 events were incredibly significant for the rock music industry:

2014: After a lengthy legal dispute, Prince regained ownership of his catalog and returned to Warner Bros. Records, which had licensing rights to his classic albums.

2014: After a lengthy legal dispute, Prince regained ownership of his catalog and returned to Warner Bros. Records, which had licensing rights to his classic albums.

2020: As the live music scene ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the One World: Together at Home concert saw stars such as Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, and Elton John streaming performances from their homes.