This Day in Sports History: April 18
April may not be regarded as one of the most important months of the sports calendar, but plenty of historical moments disprove that notion. The conclusion of the regular NBA season and subsequent playoffs and the kickoff of MLB have produced some truly special moments. April 18 has seen many remarkable individual performances in sports history.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Memorable sports moments on April 18 include the beginning of a baseball legacy that lasted for the majority of the 20th century:
- 1923: The original Yankee Stadium opened its gates for the first time. The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox by three runs, aided by a Babe Ruth home run in the stadium in which they would play the next 85 seasons.
- 1950: The Philadelphia Phillies won their season opener against the Brooklyn Dodgers 9-1. It was the first time the Phillies had won their opening contest in five years.
- 1962: In an epic championship duel, the Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 110-107 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, securing their fifth championship banner. Bill Russell led Boston's efforts, securing an insane 40 rebounds to help guide the Celtics to victory.
- 1966: Thanks to his championship-caliber play, Russell was named the player-coach for the Celtics on this date. He went on to win two more titles in Beantown in his three seasons as head coach.
- 1987: In another Philadelphia milestone, legendary third baseman Mike Schmidt hammered his 500th career home run, a three-run blast that turned the tide of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Schmidt was only the 14th MLB player to reach that milestone, ensuring his entry into the Hall of Fame.
- 1991: Utah Jazz guard John Stockton delivered 11 assists against the Seattle Supersonics, bringing his season total to 1,164 — an NBA record that still stands today.
- 2009: The UFC hosted UFC 97, featuring middleweight champion Anderson Silva and light heavyweight legend Chuck Liddell. Silva won his fifth straight title defense in an event that broke UFC records for ticket sales, while Liddell knocked out future champion Shogun Rua.
- 2022: Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart won the Defensive Player of the Year award. It was the first time a guard earned the award since Seattle's Gary Payton 27 seasons earlier.
April 18 has hosted some meaningful moments in sports history. The Boston Celtics secured several notable accolades on this date, including a championship win over the rival Lakers. Two sports saw Hall of Fame recognition, with Mike Schmidt and John Stockton stamping their careers with outstanding achievements at the plate and on the hardwood. Furthermore, the UFC, a company that has established itself as a mainstay in American sports, put one of its all-time greatest fighters on display when Anderson Silva defended his title for the fifth consecutive time. These moments in sports had a lasting impact on fans worldwide.