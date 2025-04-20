ContestsEvents
WrestleMania Night 1 Shocker: Rollins Reigns Supreme as Heyman Betrays Both Roman and Punk

Slone Terranella
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 19: Seth Rollins (R) hits Roman Reigns with a chair during their Triple Threat match with CM Punk during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 19: Seth Rollins (R) hits Roman Reigns with a chair during their Triple Threat match with CM Punk during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ethan Miller via Getty Images

WrestleMania 41 electrified Las Vegas, leaving viewers with big eyes and jaw-dropping reactions after WWE injected underdogs, tasteful violence and deception into this year's storyline.

One of the most shocking moments (while some called it predictable) was when Seth Rollins joined forces with Paul Heyman, turning his back and betraying both CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the main event. It was a moment that encapsulated Rollins' victory.

WrestleMania Night 1 Match Breakdowns: Who Won, Etc.

Jey Uso def. Gunther – World Heavyweight Championship

The first championship card ended with Jey Uso being the underdog. At first, the match seemed to favor Gunther as he chopped, whacked and powerbombed Uso in the start of the fight. However, Uso ended up countering Gunther's signature powerbomb. Then, Uso "weaponized Gunther's rear-naked choke against him. Gunther frantically tapped to his own submission as the crowd roared for Uso's crowning moment," CBS Sports reports.

The New Day def. The War Raiders – World Tag Team Championship

The Tag Team Championship brought double stomps, backbreaker combos and pure strength. Despite both of teams being powerful and having seasoned experience, the Raiders couldn't bounce back from New Day's signature Midnight Hour finisher.

Tiffany Stratton def. Charlotte Flair – SmackDown Women’s Championship

​Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair, who put up an intense fight. The rivalry was cut-throat prior to the match, and it was especially intensified after WWE deleted a clip from a promo segment that showed the two women going back and forth.

Well, the night ended with Stratton countering a spear from Flair into a rolling senton, followed by her signature Prettiest Moonsault Ever to win the match.

Jade Cargill def. Naomi

Jade Cargill delivered a commanding performance against Naomi, securing a decisive victory that underscored her dominance in the WWE women's division.

Cargill was mysteriously attacked backstage in November, leading to her absence from WWE programming. Her surprise return at the Elimination Chamber event in February saw her launch a brutal assault on Naomi, revealing her as the assailant who had sidelined Cargill months earlier. This victory not only highlighted Cargill's rapid ascent in WWE but also signaled a significant shift in the SmackDown women's division.

Main Event: Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns & CM Punk – Triple Threat Match

This match was filled with ups and downs. At one point, each opponent seemed to own the match. Paul Heyman looked as if he was having a heart attack, clutching his chest and his eyes bulging wide open throughout the event.At one point. Heyman managed each contender, with his longest-running partnership being with Roman Reigns. The match was a culmination of a complex storyline involving the three superstars. CM Punk, having returned to WWE after a decade-long hiatus, sought to reclaim his position at the top. Roman Reigns aimed to solidify his dominance, while Seth Rollins looked to capitalize on the tensions between his opponents.

The betrayal marked a significant shift in WWE storylines. Rollins' alliance with Heyman was unexpected, given Heyman's previous associations.

At first, it appeared that Heyman supported Punk by handing him a steel chair. But then, Heyman delivered a low blow to Punk, betraying him. Subsequently, Heyman turned on Reigns with another low blow (quite literally), aligning himself with Rollins. Seizing the opportunity, Rollins executed his signature Curb Stomp on Reigns to secure the pinfall victory.

Naomi poses in the ring before her match against Jade Cargill during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada
After months of tension, Jade Cargill unleashes her fury on Naomi and walks away with a definitive WrestleMania win.
Seth Rollins (R) talks to Roman Reigns during their Triple Threat match with CM Punk.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 19: Jade Cargill walks to the ring for her match against Naomi during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Roman Reigns gestures in the ring before his Triple Threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jey Uso walks down stairs to the ring through the crowd before his World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 19: WWE Chief Content Officer Paul &quot;Triple H&quot; Levesque speaks during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 19: El Grande Americano flips off the ropes while wrestling Rey Fenix during their match during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Charlotte Flair walks to the ring for her WWE Women's Championship match against Tiffany Stratton during WrestleMania 41. Pretty. Pink. Powerful.
Charlotte Flair (R) tries to kick Tiffany Stratton during their WWE Women's Championship match during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Singer Corey Glover (L) of the band Living Colour performs the song &quot;Cult of Personality&quot; and takes a selfie with CM Punk is he is introduced for a Triple Threat match during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
eth Rollins celebrates his WrestleMania 41 victory after pinning Roman Reigns in a high-stakes Triple Threat match.
Jey Uso captures the World Heavyweight Championship by making Gunther submit with a sleeper hold at WrestleMania 41.
Tiffany Stratton walks to the ring for her WWE Women's Championship match against Charlotte Flair during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jacob Fatu reacts before his United States Championship match against LA Knight during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Paul Heyman’s shocking betrayal of Roman Reigns helped Seth Rollins conquer the main event of WrestleMania 41.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 19: Seth Rollins (R) hits Roman Reigns with a chair during their Triple Threat match with CM Punk during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
