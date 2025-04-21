Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance at Coachella

Coachella is always full of surprises, especially ever since it expanded to a two-weekend affair. During the second weekend of the 2025 installment of the festival, Dave Grohl made an unexpected appearance with an unlikely act.



In a fan-shot video that can be seen here, Grohl performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic on April 19. He joined the orchestra on two renditions of Foo Fighters hits: "The Sky Is a Neighborhood" and "Everlong."



Grohl has kept a relatively low profile for months now due in large part to making major headlines in September 2024 when he revealed he fathered a child outside of his marriage to wife, Jordyn Blum. However, this Coachella appearance is his latest attempt at dipping his toe back into the water of his public rock star existence.



In January, he and fellow surviving members of Nirvana -- Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear -- made a surprise appearance at FireAid. They were joined by an all-star lineup of female vocalists and performed a four-song set of Nirvana songs. The setlist and female vocalists were: