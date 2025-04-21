ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance at Coachella

Coachella is always full of surprises, especially ever since it expanded to a two-weekend affair. During the second weekend of the 2025 installment of the festival, Dave Grohl made an…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Dave Grohl performs with Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California.
Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images for Coachella

Coachella is always full of surprises, especially ever since it expanded to a two-weekend affair. During the second weekend of the 2025 installment of the festival, Dave Grohl made an unexpected appearance with an unlikely act.

In a fan-shot video that can be seen here, Grohl performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic on April 19. He joined the orchestra on two renditions of Foo Fighters hits: "The Sky Is a Neighborhood" and "Everlong."

Grohl has kept a relatively low profile for months now due in large part to making major headlines in September 2024 when he revealed he fathered a child outside of his marriage to wife, Jordyn Blum. However, this Coachella appearance is his latest attempt at dipping his toe back into the water of his public rock star existence.

In January, he and fellow surviving members of Nirvana -- Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear -- made a surprise appearance at FireAid. They were joined by an all-star lineup of female vocalists and performed a four-song set of Nirvana songs. The setlist and female vocalists were:

  • "Breed" (w/ St. Vincent)
  • "School" (w/ Kim Gordon)
  • "Territorial Pissings" (w/ Joan Jett)
  • "All Apologies" (w/ Violet Grohl)

The full performance can be viewed in the video below beginning at the 3:44:45 mark.

In February, Grohl, Novoselic, and Smear made another surprise appearance. This time, it was at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert where they were fronted by Post Malone during a performance of "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

CoachellaDave Grohl
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Living Colour, Slayer’s Kerry King Perform at WrestleMania 41
MusicLiving Colour, Slayer’s Kerry King Perform at WrestleMania 41Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
This Day in Rock History: April 21
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 21Sarah Bloomfield
Sammy Hagar Shares Sweet Tribute to Maynard James Keenan on His Birthday
MusicSammy Hagar Shares Sweet Tribute to Maynard James Keenan on His BirthdayErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect