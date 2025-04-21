This Day in Sports History: April 21

A medley of notable moments makes April 21 one of sports history's most entertaining and interesting days. From historic baseball debuts to one of the greatest upsets in combat sports, it's a day marked by incredible achievements and eye-grabbing headlines that have helped define sports throughout the 20th and early 21st century.

April 21 has hosted some of the most consequential sports moments of all time. The Bulls cemented one of the best seasons of all time following a record-breaking season from Michael Jordan in 1996, and John Stockton cemented his legacy as a Hall of Fame point guard by breaking another record. One of the biggest upsets in combat sports history also occurred on this day, while a couple of excellent pitching performances in the MLB enshrined two pitchers in sports history.