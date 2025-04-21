WrestleMania Night 2: Best Photos from Every Match & John Cena Breaks Record

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 20: John Cena (L) celebrates with rapper Travis Scott after defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WrestleMania Night 2 delivered a jaw-dropping storyline climax that sent fans on an emotional rollercoaster Sunday night.

Each match was a slow-burn buildup with viewers on the edge of their seats, especially on night two. On Saturday and Sunday, Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium turned into WrestleMania weekend. People from across the world flooded the entrance of the stadium, anxious to see who would be crowned the champion of this year's WrestleMania.

Match Breakdowns

Main Event

Undisputed WWE Championship John Cena def. Cody Rhodes

In an epic match of power and legacy, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes in a soap-opera-like match. The match featured multiple near-falls, including Cena executing a middle-rope Attitude Adjustment and Rhodes delivering a Cody Cutter. This win by Cena has decorated him with the most championship wins in pro wrestling, surpassing Rick Flair's record.

This match caused quite a discussion on social media, especially with Travis Scott's guest appearance near the end of the match. USA Today reports that many people hoped for a guest appearance from The Rock.

Intercontinental Championship – Fatal 4-Way Match

Dominik Mysterio def. Bron Breakker, Finn Bálor, and Penta

Dirty Dom struck again. In an intense match of wrestling legacies and Penta's WrestleMania debut, the Intercontinental Championship was an intense match that kept viewers glued to the screen. The match twisted multiple storylines with each other. And at the end, the match was marked by intense action and a dramatic betrayal, as Mysterio turned on his teammate Bálor to secure the Intercontinental Championship.

Women's World Championship – Triple Threat Match

Iyo Sky (c) def. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley

Iyo Sky retained her Women's World Championship in a thrilling Triple Threat match. The contest featured high-impact moves and near-falls, with each competitor showcasing their unique strengths. There were sprinkles of moonsaults, spears and tons of pin downs. Sky was able to pin Belair down and kept her winning title.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria def. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodríguez

Becky Lynch mopped the floor with her opponents. When Lynch came out in a surprise guest appearance as Lyra's partner, the crowd erupted in cheer. Valkyria executed a tornado DDT on Rodríguez outside the ring, followed by Lynch performing the Manhandle Slam on Morgan to capture the titles. Yahoo Sports reports that Lynch finished Morgan with the Manhandle Slam to secure the victory.

Logan Paul def. AJ Styles

In a storyline-driven match, Logan Paul defeated AJ Styles. The bout portrayed Styles as a dedicated wrestling veteran and Paul as an opportunistic outsider. Near the end of the match, it appeared that AJ Styles secured a victory. Until one of Paul's henchmen intercepted the match by trying to give the social-media star brass knuckles. In true WWE fashion, Karrion Kross stopped this from happening. And in the end, Styles refused to use the brass knuckles and he lost the match.

Randy Orton def. TNA Champion Joe Hendry

During SmackDown, Randy Orton laid an "open challenge" against anyone who wanted to wrestle against him. On Sunday night, TNA champion Joe Hendry walked on the Allegiant Stadium stage, ready to battle it out with Orton. Well, the match didn't go in Hendry's favor.

Orton struck Hendry with an RKO move, which solidified Orton's victory. But the end of the match was delightful, with Orton telling Hendry to savor the moment and soak in the people cheering him on.

Sin City Street Fight

Drew McIntyre def. Damian Priest

A Claymore Kick secured Drew McIntyre's victory. The match used tables, metal steps and chairs as weapons. One WWE commentator said, "McIntyre's just an angry dude." There were many kicks and powerful body smashes on tables. But at the end, McIntyre destroyed Priest with a combination of old-school moves and intense physicality.