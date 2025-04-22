500 Kids to Run Nation’s Biggest School Farmers Market in Las Vegas

On Tuesday, The Lawn in Downtown Summerlin transformed into the largest student-run farmers market in the United States. It was hosted in conjunction with Earth Day. Over 500 students from 52 schools in the Clark County School District will sell vegetables, fruits, plants, and crafts that the students grew or created through their school garden programs.

The event is organized by Green Our Planet, a nonprofit organization that has helped thousands of schools in Nevada build garden programs since 2013. The market provides a venue for budding "farmpreneurs" to connect with their community and market their skills and products.

Brought to you by Credit One Bank, this event is free and open to the public, and attendees can shop directly from students to promote sustainability and agricultural education. All sales will benefit the students' school gardens, which allows them to maintain or grow their school garden program.

"It's a great opportunity to see everything that the kids can do and to support their efforts," said Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick to 8 News Now.