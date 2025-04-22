70s Rock Legends Coming to Vegas for Fall Shows

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 29: Inductee Stevie Nicks performs at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Las Vegas is set to welcome a wave of classic rock royalty this fall as legendary artists from the 1970s gear up for headline performances across the city. Stevie Nicks, 76, will take the stage at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 11, 2025, following the disbandment of Fleetwood Mac in late 2022. "More solo shows are on the way in 2025 — I can't wait to share these nights with you," she captioned in an Instagram post on Apr. 14. Tickets for her performance will be available starting today through AXS.com.

Jackson Browne, also 76, will deliver a five-night run at the Venetian Theatre on Oct. 31, Nov. 1, 5, 7, and 8. Celebrated for hits like "Doctor My Eyes," "Running On Empty," and "Somebody's Baby," Browne is also known for co-writing the Eagles' breakout single "Take It Easy." Tickets for his shows will range from $66 to over $1,000 and go on sale to the public on Apr. 18.