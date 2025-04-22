Nevada’s First Cannabis Lounge Shuts Down After 14 Months

Nevada's first legal cannabis consumption lounge, Smoke and Mirrors, shut its doors on Apr. 17 after just over a year in operation. Located at 2976 S. Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, the lounge originally opened in February 2024 under the provisions of Assembly Bill 341, which was passed in 2021 to create a regulated space for public cannabis consumption in Nevada.

Since the closure, there have been conversations about the future of cannabis lounges in Las Vegas, which has limited options for legal consumption. In the state of Nevada, cannabis may be purchased legally, although there is no public consumption, and most hotels and properties specifically ban any use on their properties. The Lexi Hotel is one of the rare exceptions. Only a few properties, like the Lexi Hotel, offer exceptions.

Smoke and Mirrors, which sold cannabis flower, concentrates, and infused food and drinks, was required by law to be located at least 1,500 feet from licensed casinos. Although there was no official notification of the reason for its closure, the lounge struggled with the usual challenges that young cannabis businesses face, including challenges with compliance as well as spurts of foot traffic. Some chatter on social media indicates it did not meet expectations, which can often lead to closure prematurely.

Tourists and locals alike have expressed frustration about the lack of legal spaces to consume cannabis. “There should be more lounges out there, especially if you're in a legal space and are bringing money to the city. Then, they would have the ability to give users a space to do such things. If you're going to have places that are not private property, at least have some places for people to use and partake,” said tourist Parish Maynard.

Despite the setback, other lounges continue to move forward. This month, Planet 13 launched Dazed, Las Vegas' second legal cannabis lounge. Additionally, the Vegas Tasting Room, located on tribal land, offers another legal venue for consumption.