Raiders Hold No. 6 Pick as Draft Day Approaches

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 05: Desmond Ridder #10 looks to make a pass to Michael Mayer #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 34-20.

The Las Vegas Raiders are generating significant hype entering the 2025 NFL Draft. With the No. 6 overall selection, the Raiders are coming off a 4-13 record in 2024 and were last in the league with an average of 79.8 rushing yards per game. As such, the Raiders have plenty of pressure to make good picks.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has emerged as a top candidate for the Raiders' first-round pick. Jeanty, a Heisman Trophy finalist, has drawn comparisons to Saquon Barkley, especially after Barkley's transformative season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

General Manager John Spytek emphasized the importance of adding elite talent, stating to ESPN, "I mean, we just saw Saquon Barkley just change the Eagles in one year... There's certain ways to build a team, and I don't know where we got to a place where we don't feel like running backs are valued. I come from the University of Michigan, and those guys were certainly really valued there. So, it's hard for me to get away from that."

While Jeanty is a strong contender, the Raiders are also considering other prospects to address their needs. Top-rated defensive tackle Mason Graham from Michigan and offensive tackle Armand Membou from Missouri are among the names linked to the team in various mock drafts. The team's strategy appears flexible, focusing on acquiring elite players regardless of position.

The Raiders' decision at No. 6 is paramount given that they want to improve their offensive capabilities with new head coach Pete Carroll at the helm. The Raiders will have nine picks in the next draft, including picks in the second and third rounds, so they have no excuse for not improving their roster in this draft.