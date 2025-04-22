Recognizing the Spectrum: Why More Teens and Adults Are Being Diagnosed with Autism

Happy indian family with child daughter having fun using laptop computer at home. Smiling parents and teen kid daughter laughing looking at device browsing or watching funny videos sitting on sofa.

A Growing Awareness, A Growing Community

For years, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) was seen primarily as a childhood diagnosis, but that perspective is quickly changing. Today, more teens and adults are discovering they are on the autism spectrum, often after years of feeling “different” without knowing why. This shift in awareness is helping individuals better understand themselves and opening doors to support, acceptance, and connection.

What’s Behind the Increase in Diagnoses?

The rise in ASD diagnoses among older age groups isn’t about more people suddenly “becoming” autistic—it's about more people being recognized and understood. Many teens and adults who weren’t identified as children may have been overlooked due to outdated diagnostic criteria, gender biases (especially affecting girls and women), or limited awareness of what autism can look like beyond early childhood.

Recent research and broader definitions of the spectrum have helped health professionals and individuals alike recognize traits such as sensory sensitivity, social communication challenges, and deep-focus interests as potential indicators of ASD, especially in those who have learned to mask or cope in ways that made their struggles less visible.

Local Efforts to Help Diagnose ASD

Locally, educators are becoming more attuned to signs of ASD in teens who may not have been diagnosed earlier. With better screening tools and more inclusive support systems, teens are gaining access to accommodations and resources that help them thrive socially and academically.

Organizations like the Autism Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) and local support groups are also providing spaces for autistic adults to connect, share experiences, and advocate for better understanding across workplaces, healthcare settings, and social environments.

How You Can Support and Stay Informed

Understanding autism as a spectrum and recognizing that it shows up differently in each person is key to building a more compassionate community. Here are a few simple ways to engage:

Listen to autistic voices. Follow blogs, social media accounts, or podcasts created by autistic teens and adults.

Learn the signs. Resources from groups like the CDC, Autism Speaks, or ASAN can help increase understanding of how autism presents at different life stages.

Support local events. Attend or volunteer at autism awareness or inclusion programs in your area, especially those led by autistic people themselves.

Whether you’re autistic, know someone who is, or are simply interested in building a more inclusive community, there’s a role for everyone to play.

Celebrating Neurodiversity Together