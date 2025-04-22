Sleep Deprived? Here Are Warning Signs You Need to Watch Out For

BEIJING, CHINA – JULY 06: A Chinese shopper sleeps on a bed in the showroom of the IKEA store on July 6, 2014 in Beijing, China. Of the world’s ten biggest Ikea stores, 8 of them are in China to cater to the country’s growing middle class. The stores are designed with extra room displays given the tendency for customers to make a visit an all-day affair. Store management does not discourage shoppers from sleeping on Ikea furniture, even marking them with signs inviting customers to try them out. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Sleep deprived? You’re not alone. If you’re missing sleep because you can’t seem to separate life from work, midnight TikTok scrolls, and your brain randomly reminding you of an embarrassing thing you did 10 years ago at 3 a.m., sleep often eludes us until our alarm buzzes.



But here’s the thing: chronic sleep deprivation doesn't just make us a little grumpy. Lack of sleep turns us into a sentient zombie. Our brain might be functioning, but only because caffeine fuels it.

So, if you find yourself with depleted energy and it’s only the middle of the week, you might be sleep deprived. Here are the signs that you need to watch out for.

If You’re Sleep Deprived, You Keep Getting Sick

When you don’t get enough sleep, your immune system is basically running on fumes. Sleep is when your body heals. Without enough of it, your body’s defense squad is already knocked out cold at round 1. Chronic poor sleep can also increase your likelihood of developing more serious health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and even breast and ovarian cancer for women, and prostate cancer for men, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Your Mood Swings Have Mood Swings

One minute you’re crying at a dog food commercial, the next you’re biting your spouse’s head off for buying the wrong toilet paper. Sleep deprivation turns your emotions into a roller coaster ride in your 40s: nauseating, dizzying, and full of regret. It might sound funny, but it can lead to more serious psychological risks, including anxiety, impulsive behavior, paranoia, and even depression and suicidal thoughts, per Healthline.

Sleep deprived people might experience microsleep during the day. It’s when they fall asleep without realizing it. It’s something they can’t control and can be dangerous, especially if they have an episode while driving or operating heavy machinery.

You’re Forgetting Things Constantly

Can’t remember why you walked into a room? Forgot where you parked your car again? If your memory feels like it’s buffering in real life, that’s your brain in low battery mode. Myapnea.org attributed difficulty concentrating, memory issues, slow reaction times, and brain fog to a lack of sleep.