Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: April 25-April 27

Las Vegas is packed with standout experiences this weekend, featuring world-class concerts, cultural festivals, gaming, and cosplay celebrations. Legendary rock bands, island-inspired performances, and fan-favorite conventions all bring their energy to the city. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the weekend.

AC/DC at Allegiant Stadium

What: AC/DC in Concert at Allegiant Stadium

AC/DC is returning to North America for the first time in nine years on the " Power Up Tour," making this a rare chance to see the legendary rock band live. Performing at the iconic Allegiant Stadium, the GRAMMY-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® inductees are expected to deliver a high-energy show packed with hits such as "Back in Black," "Thunderstruck," and "Highway to Hell." AC/DC's return promises an unforgettable night of rock in one of the world's premier entertainment destinations.

Holo Holo Music Festival

What: Holo Holo Music Festival

The Holo Holo Music Festival is a vibrant celebration of Hawaiian and Pacific Island culture, bringing music, food, and community spirit to the heart of Las Vegas. Headlining acts including Common Kings and Steel Pulse join performers such as Josh Tatofi, Stan Walker, and Ekolu for an unforgettable experience. Visitors can enjoy traditional island cuisine, handcrafted goods, and cultural performances that showcase the rich heritage of the Pacific.

LVL UP EXPO

What: LVL UP EXPO

LVL UP EXPO is an annual, three-day event held at the Las Vegas Convention Center that brings together gaming, anime, comics, and technology enthusiasts. Participants can explore an exhibit hall featuring over 250 exhibitors, join esports tournaments, and attend panels hosted by more than 50 special guests. The convention includes cosplay contests, pro wrestling showcases, and parties, promising an active and supportive environment for fans and competitors.

Other Events

There are lots of entertainment and community events this weekend around Las Vegas. Whether you want to catch live music, experience nightlife, or check out car culture, there are plenty of options to explore across the city: