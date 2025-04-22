This Day in Sports History: April 22

Despite missing out on the most popular American sport of football, April has hosted some of the most remarkable sports moments in history, particularly late April, with significant MLB and NBA events. There have also been important fights in boxing's long history on this date, including some heavyweight bouts that helped push this combat sport to prominence throughout the United States and the world. These occasions make April 22 a day filled with fascinating history, consequential moments, and incredible achievements.

The healthy mix of sports makes this one of April's most interesting days in sports history. It has historically been a day of champions, as four heavyweight boxers either earned or defended their belt on this date, while Manchester United won its most recent Premier League title. On this day, coaches, players, and the leagues made history in the NBA and MLB. Even without significant contributions from leagues such as the NHL, NFL, and UFC, April 22 is undoubtedly one of sports history's most entertaining and important days.