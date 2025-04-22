Tuff-N-Uff Prepares Next UFC Stars at Las Vegas Fight Card

ContestsEvents
Fighting Championship. MMA octagon. Digital sport 3D. MMA cage night. Sport arena with fans and shining spotlights. Fight night. Full tribune. Sport
RuslanShevchenko via Getty Images

Tuff-N-Uff, a leading developmental MMA promotion, is set to host Tuff-N-Uff 143 on Friday at the Pearl Concert Theater inside Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The event will be headlined by a welterweight title bout between Ernesto "Starboy" Rodriguez (9-1) and Mahmoud Fawzy "The Prince of Egypt" Sebie (5-2).

Rodriguez enters the fight on a seven-fight win streak, including a 5-0 record within the Tuff-N-Uff cage. His recent victories over PFL and WSOF veteran Alexandre "Capitão" de Almeida and ONE Championship veteran Edson Marques have solidified his status as a top contender. Sebie, a veteran of PFL, Bellator MMA, and BRAVE CF, brings international experience to the matchup.

The co-main event features Brazilian UFC veteran Daniel "Miojo" Lacerda (12-6) facing undefeated bantamweight Andrew Garrette (5-0). Additionally, PFL and Eagle FC veteran Miles "The Gunslinger" Hunsinger (7-1) will take on undefeated Canadian middleweight prospect John Moore (5-0).

Tuff-N-Uff has an incredible history of fighters who have gone on to fight in the UFC, including more than 60 alumni, such as Ronda Rousey, Khalil Rountree Jr., Tracy Cortez, Felicia Spencer, and Aspen Ladd. Barry Meyer began Tuff-N-Uff in 1994, and it has been operated by his brother, Jeff Meyer, since Barry passed away in 2013. Jeff Meyer continues his brother's legacy as he continues to develop fighters and give athletes a place to compete.

The main card of Tuff-N-Uff 143 will stream live on UFC Fight Pass, and the preliminary bouts will be available on the Tuff-N-Uff YouTube channel. Tickets can be purchased now at Ticketmaster.com. For further information, keep tabs on the official Tuff-N-Uff website.

