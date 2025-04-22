Vegas Golden Knights Head Into NHL Playoffs as Western Conference Second Seed

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 20: Brock Faber #7 of the Minnesota Wild controls the puck against Nicolas Hague #14 of the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Wild 4-2. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights commenced their quest for the Stanley Cup tonight by knocking off the Minnesota Wild, 4-2, in Game 1 of their best-of-7 first-round series at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday. The forward Brett Howden provided the firepower with a pair of goals, including the third-period game-winner and an empty-netter last second of the game.

Tomas Hertl contributed a goal and an assist, while Pavel Dorofeyev scored his first career playoff goal. Goaltender Adin Hill made 18 saves, helping Vegas improve their playoff opener record at home to 9-2.

The Wild's Matt Boldy scored both of Minnesota's goals, with assists from Kirill Kaprizov. Despite a strong effort, including stopping Vegas breakaways in the second period and narrowing the lead to 3-2 in the third, the Wild couldn't overcome the Knights' depth.

Vegas, the Pacific Division champions with a 50-22-10 regular-season record, showcased their balanced offense, with eleven players scoring ten or more goals during the season. Key acquisitions like Victor Olofsson and Tanner Pearson have settled in well and have a big role in contributing to what we are achieving as a team.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke about team chemistry as they move toward the playoffs. Cassidy said the team's situation heading into the playoffs is different than last year's situation, in which they were competing as the underdog against the then-top-seeded Stars. "I thought the game was kind of as advertised," Cassidy said. "We made more plays than them at the end and in the offensive zone to secure the win."