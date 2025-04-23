Billy Idol Shares New Song Featuring Avril Lavigne
Billy Idol has teamed up with Avril Lavigne on "77," a new track off his forthcoming album Dream Into It.
The track has an autobiographical feel, with the lyrics painting a picture of Idol coming up in the London punk scene in the 1970s. In fact, Idol previously told Ultimate Classic Rock about Dream Into It, "The album is a little bit about the story of my life, almost in chronological order. That's how we've even done the track listing. We didn't do it like that in the old days. You always did it [with] a hit single first and the second single second. But this [album] is telling a story, that's the story of my life."
"77" can be heard below. Dream Into It comes out on April 25 and is available for pre-save/pre-order here. Fans can also see Idol and Lavigne perform "77" together on the April 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
In other news: Idol placed third in the 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote, thus earning him a spot on the Fans Ballot, which is counted among all submitted ballots. The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced live during the April 27 episode of American Idol, which will air on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT.
Days after the Rock Hall announcement, Idol will kick off a North American tour with Joan Jett & the Heartbreakers on April 30 in Phoenix. A full list of dates is below, and complete tour and ticket details can be found at BillyIdol.net/Tour.
Billy Idol/Joan Jett & the Blackhearts - 2025 North American Tour Dates
April 30—Phoenix, AZ—Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 3—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
May 4—Austin, TX—Moody Center
May 7—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena
May 9—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 10—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 13—Sunrise, FL—Amerant Bank Arena
May 16—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion
May 17—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena
May 20—Tinley Park, IL—Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
May 21—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center
May 23—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage
August 16—Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at The Mann
August 17—Saratoga Springs, NY—Broadview Stage at SPAC
August 20—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden Arena
August 22—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 23—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center
August 26—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheatre
August 28—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 30—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center
August 31—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
September 3—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 5—Salt Lake City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater
September 12—Palm Springs, CA—Acrisure Arena
September 14—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theater
September 17—Wheatland, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre
September 19—Ridgefield, WA—Cascades Amphitheater
September 20—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena
September 23—Chula Vista, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 25