Sir David Attenborough to Release ‘Ocean’ on His 99th Birthday

Sir David Attenborough, British broadcaster, biologist, natural historian, and wildlife whisperer is back. This time with a birthday bash the size of the Pacific Ocean, literally.

David Attenborough: “The Most Important Place on This Planet is Not on Land, But on Sea”

Attenborough’s upcoming film, Ocean, follows the broadcaster as he travels across the world’s seas and oceans. The movie will also explore the importance of these bodies of water in preserving our planet. Viewers will be treated to stunning footage of kelp forests, coral reefs, and the open ocean. According to The Independent, audiences will also learn about the challenges our marine ecosystems are facing, including coral reef bleaching and overfishing.

The trailer for the movie dropped and we can hear Attenborough’s recognizable voice telling the viewers that, “After living for nearly 100 years on this planet - I now understand that the most important place on this planet is not on land, but on sea. Through the course of my life, we have been on a voyage of ocean discovery, and only now do we understand what it means for our world.”

Throughout the trailer, viewers are immersed in underwater footage of various ecosystems and marine life. Highlighting the importance of taking care of our oceans, Attenborough refers to them as, “our planet’s life support system - our greatest ally against climate catastrophe.” Yet he warns, “We are draining the life from our ocean.”

Fortunately, all is not lost, and the film gave us a glimmer of hope, with Attenborough assuring us, “The ocean can recover faster than we can ever imagine: It can bounce back to life.”

According to Discover Wildlife, the esteemed broadcaster reflected that his “lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery.” Over the past few hundred years, he noted, discoveries have been made on “remarkable new species, epic migrations and dazzling, complex ecosystems,” wonders he never could have imagined as a young man.

Attenborough shared that Ocean highlights these wonderful discoveries, the threats facing our seas, and what can be done to restore them. “This could be the moment of change. Nearly every country on Earth has just agreed, on paper, to protect a third of the ocean. Together, we now face the challenge of making it happen.”