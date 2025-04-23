‘Enola Holmes 3’ Brings Back Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill

Netflix officially greenlit Enola Holmes 3, and fans are in for another thrilling adventure with the brilliant crime-solving siblings, Enola and Sherlock. Millie Bobby Brown will reprise her role as the young detective Enola, while Henry Cavill returns as her older brother, the legendary Sherlock.

Enola Holmes 3 Starts Production

Variety reported that Enola Holmes 3 has already begun filming in the U.K. Alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, the film sees the return of Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, the siblings’ fiercely independent mother; Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury, Enola’s friend and a member of the House of Lords; Himesh Patel as Dr. Watson, Sherlock’s trusted confidant; and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Mira Troy, secretary to the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Netflix confirmed the third film via a behind the scenes photo of Brown and Partridge posted on X. The streamer captioned the post with: “Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge spotted behind the scenes of Enola Holmes 3. NOW IN PRODUCTION!”

Philip Barantini, who directed Netflix’s Adolescence, will take over from Harry Bradbeer to direct the third installment in the Enola Holmes trilogy. He’ll be collaborating with Jack Thorne, who wrote the scripts for the first two films based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer. Thorne also penned the script for Adolescence, making Enola Holmes 3 a reunion of sorts for him and Barantini.

What is the Movie About?

According to Deadline, the movie’s synopsis reads: “Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

In the first film, Enola travels to London in search of her missing mother but unexpectedly crosses paths with Tewkesbury. The two embark on an adventure to unravel a mystery that threatens the future of the country. In the sequel, Enola embraces her role as a detective and opens her own agency, though she struggles to attract clients, unlike her successful brother, Sherlock.