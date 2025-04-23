‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Sequel Trailer Brings Back Original Stars

ContestsEvents
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 15: Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the Art Of Elysium “Heaven” Gala 2011 at The California Science Center Exposition Park on January 15, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Sony Pictures has officially released the trailer for the long-awaited sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer, and it’s bringing back some familiar faces. Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. return as Julie James and Ray Bronson, reuniting fans with the characters that started it all.

This new installment, directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and co-written by Robinson and Sam Lansky, is a direct sequel to the 1998 original. The story once again centers on a group of friends haunted by a hook-handed killer after a fatal hit-and-run accident. It marks the fourth film in the franchise but reconnects directly to the events of the first movie.

Joining the cast are new names like Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, Billy Campbell, and Gabbriette. While fans may have hoped for more returning faces, Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed she was asked to reprise her role as Helen Shivers but turned it down. Camila Mendes was also set to appear but had to step away due to scheduling conflicts.

The film is set to hit theaters on July 18.

Fans have already started sharing their reactions online. One wrote, “All these years later, we still talk about Sarah Michelle Gellar’s chase scene. If there isn’t something as iconic in this, I don’t want it.” Another added, “I know what you did last summer… ‘It’s been over 25 years, everyone knows what we did.’”

Nostalgia is clearly hitting hard, with one fan saying, “Seeing Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. back as Julie James and Ray Bronson just put the biggest smile on my face.” And another noted, “First Final Destination and now THIS!? Movies are making a comeback.”

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
