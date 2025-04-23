‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Sequel Trailer Brings Back Original Stars
Sony Pictures has officially released the trailer for the long-awaited sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer, and it’s bringing back some familiar faces. Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. return as Julie James and Ray Bronson, reuniting fans with the characters that started it all.
This new installment, directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and co-written by Robinson and Sam Lansky, is a direct sequel to the 1998 original. The story once again centers on a group of friends haunted by a hook-handed killer after a fatal hit-and-run accident. It marks the fourth film in the franchise but reconnects directly to the events of the first movie.
Joining the cast are new names like Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, Billy Campbell, and Gabbriette. While fans may have hoped for more returning faces, Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed she was asked to reprise her role as Helen Shivers but turned it down. Camila Mendes was also set to appear but had to step away due to scheduling conflicts.
The film is set to hit theaters on July 18.
Fans have already started sharing their reactions online. One wrote, “All these years later, we still talk about Sarah Michelle Gellar’s chase scene. If there isn’t something as iconic in this, I don’t want it.” Another added, “I know what you did last summer… ‘It’s been over 25 years, everyone knows what we did.’”
Nostalgia is clearly hitting hard, with one fan saying, “Seeing Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. back as Julie James and Ray Bronson just put the biggest smile on my face.” And another noted, “First Final Destination and now THIS!? Movies are making a comeback.”