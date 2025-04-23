This Day in Rock History: April 23

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 23: (STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sir Paul McCartney performs live on stage at The O2 Arena on May 23, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

The rock music industry has seen many hit songs top the charts, performances make headlines, and historic changes on April 23. Discover what happened on this day in the past and some interesting facts and trivia about our favorite rock bands, songs, and albums.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Chart-topping hits that influenced rock music and band milestones from April 23 include these big moments:

In the U.K., David Bowie was at the top of the albums chart with Let's Dance, which was a major commercial success. The album stayed at No. 1 for three weeks and helped revitalize the artist's back catalog. 1983: Dexys Midnight Runners had the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Come On Eileen." This was the group's only No. 1 song in the U.S., but they had other hits that topped the charts in the U.K.

Cultural Milestones

Two significant cultural milestones for the rock industry from April 23 are:

American singer, songwriter, and guitarist Roy Orbison was born in Vernon, Texas. He had a long and varied career that included an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. 2015: Sir Paul McCartney was named the richest U.K. musician by London's Sunday Times, beating Elton John and U2. Through royalties, tours, and acquiring copyrights to popular works by other artists, McCartney has amassed more than $1 billion.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These recordings and performances made history on April 23:

Elvis Presley made his Las Vegas, Nevada, debut at the New Frontier Hotel and Casino, where he was scheduled to play for two weeks. However, the show was poorly received, and Elvis wouldn't play in the city again for many years. 1994: Despite receiving mixed reviews, “The Division Bell” by Pink Floyd debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It sold more than 460,000 units within its first week of release, making it the fifth-largest first-week sales at that time.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Rock 'n' roll experienced some important moments in the 2000s that shaped the industry as it's known today:

The very first video, titled "Me at the zoo," was uploaded to YouTube by one of the platform's co-founders. The platform quickly became popular for watching and listening to music, and YouTube now has a dedicated music channel where viewers can watch live performances and music videos. 2007: American industrial metal band Static-X temporarily replaced drummer Nick Oshiro with Bevan Davies while Oshiro was recovering from injuries. Davies joined the band again in 2009 during their Australian tour.