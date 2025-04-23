This Day in Sports History: April 23

It's easy to see why April is not regarded as much of a sports month. There's no Super Bowl, no NBA Finals, and no World Series, and it's devoid of the nation's most popular sport: American Football. Despite these factors, April 23 marks the anniversary of many memorable moments in sports history, particularly from the NBA and the MLB.

Surprisingly, April 23 has hosted some widely recognized sports moments in basketball and baseball. O'Neal tearing down the backboard in the first quarter of an NBA game is one of the legend's signature highlights, while Tatis's multiple grand slams in an inning is a feat that's unlikely to be matched in the foreseeable future. Add Lillard's series-winning deep three and two franchise-changing NFL Draft choices, and April 23 is cemented as a remarkable day in sports history.