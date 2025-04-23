Tom Hanks Teases ‘Toy Story 5’ + Release Date Revealed

We’ve still got a friend in them! Tom Hanks, America’s sweetheart, recently announced that he’s working on a new project. He dropped some not-so-subtle hints about what it might be, and it’s safe to assume he’s back to voice our favorite rootin’-tootin’ cowboy, Woody, in Toy Story 5.

Hanks posted a behind-the-scenes photo of himself back at the studio. He took a photo of his open hand, symbolizing the number five, near a recording microphone.

However, not everyone is happy about the announcement of a fifth Toy Story. Understandably so, since the ending of Toy Story 4 seemed to wrap up all the toys’ stories, especially Woody’s, as he started a new life with Bo Peep as a lost toy, while Buzz remained with Bonnie. Since the two main toys appeared to have chosen separate paths, many feel there’s no Toy Story without both Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

Fans have expressed their sentiment about the upcoming movie, as reported by The Mirror US. One wrote on Reddit, “I just.....they ended this franchise with a nice bow twice. They succeeded where Dexter failed lol. And yet here we are. Toy Story 5.” While another wrote, “Toy Story 3 was the perfect finale. I thought 4 was not great. Idk how they're even bringing Woody back.”

Social media users have also pointed out that the reason for the upcoming movie is nothing more than a cash grab. “4 years before the first Toy Story sequel, another 11 years to the next one. Now 3 Toy Story movies in 6 years, they're squeezing out every last drop.”

What is the Premise of Toy Story 5?

During Disney’s D23 Expo, director Andrew Stanton shared the premise of the film, “In Toy Story 5 the toys’ jobs get exponentially harder when our toy crew goes head to head with what kids are obsessed with today: electronics,” according to People.

The movie will also focus on Jessie’s character, voiced by Joan Cusack, as confirmed by Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear, in an interview with WVIB. Allen said, “I can tell you that it’s a lot about Jessie. Tom [Hanks] and I do — Woody and I — do realign. And there’s an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyear. I can give you that, but I can’t give you much more.”