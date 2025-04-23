ContestsEvents
Toys ‘R’ Us Live-Action Movie in Development

A classic childhood favorite is headed to the big screen. Story Kitchen and Toys“R”Us Studios, the entertainment branch of the iconic toy brand, are developing a live-action film based on…

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL – JANUARY 28, 2002: (FILE PHOTO) A Toys R Us sign is visible at one of its stores January 28, 2002 in Arlington Heights, Illinois. The company reported a 76 percent jump in its fourth quarter profit March 5, 2003 but said that it plans to cut about 200 corporate levels jobs in a streamlining effort. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images

A classic childhood favorite is headed to the big screen. Story Kitchen and Toys“R”Us Studios, the entertainment branch of the iconic toy brand, are developing a live-action film based on the beloved toy store, according to Variety.

“Toys’R’Us is a cultural touchstone that continues impacting the child in all of us today,” said Story Kitchen co-founders Dmitri M. Johnson & Mike Goldberg, announcing the project, as reported by the outlet. “As ‘80s kids who considered Toys’R’Us one of the most magical places on Earth, we’re honored to partner to create a film that will capture the spirit of adventure, creativity and nostalgia that Toys’R’Us represents.”

Still in early development, the movie aims to bring that sense of wonder and excitement to a new generation, with a fast-paced, modern storyline that reflects the brand’s 70+ years in the toy world. According to Variety, it’s expected to follow in the footsteps of films like Night at the Museum, Back to the Future, Big, and recent toy-inspired hits like Jumanji and Barbie.

The producers are currently having early conversations with filmmakers. Casting and more details are expected to be announced in the coming months.

On the production side, Johnson, Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson & Elena Sandoval will produce for Story Kitchen, alongside Olko for Toys“R”Us Studios.

Story Kitchen is no stranger to adapting popular brands into film and TV. Johnson previously produced the Sonic the Hedgehog movie for Paramount, and the company is also developing Tomb Raider adaptations for Netflix and Amazon MGM Studios.

This new project hopes to channel the magic of a brand that’s meant so much to generations of kids—and reimagine it for today’s audience.

